Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

32,000 KM

Details Features

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12879047

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1755615044
  2. 1755615044
  3. 1755615044
  4. 1755615044
  5. 1755615044
  6. 1755615044
  7. 1755615044
  8. 1755615043
  9. 1755615044
  10. 1755615043
  11. 1755615044
  12. 1755615043
  13. 1755615044
  14. 1755615044
  15. 1755615044
  16. 1755615044
  17. 1755615044
  18. 1755615043
  19. 1755615044
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT49ME74RF281122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4119
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 103,000 KM $42,795 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2024 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE 30,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra N LINE for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra N LINE 95,700 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2024 GMC Sierra 2500