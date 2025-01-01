$69,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
SLE
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT49ME74RF281122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4119
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
