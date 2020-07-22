Menu
1979 StarCraft TENT TRAILER

0 KM

Details Description

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

1979 StarCraft TENT TRAILER

1979 StarCraft TENT TRAILER

GALAXY 6

1979 StarCraft TENT TRAILER

GALAXY 6

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 5697524
  Stock #: TR3075

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BEIGE/ORANGE
  Body Style Tent Trailer / Pop-up
  Fuel Type Propane
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

A GREAT OPTION FOR A REMODEL, AS IT IS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE INSIDE.

THIS 1979 POPUP TRAILER IS BEING SOLD AS IS. 

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

1-800-387-3280
