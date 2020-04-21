Menu
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LT

2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LT

Location

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Sale Price

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 345,031KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4894155
  • Stock #: 7320
  • VIN: 1GCHK23162F221325
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Due to COVID-19 we are OPEN for Online and Phone sales only.  Our showroom will be closed as per Government regulations.

For any questions or sales inquiries please text/call 1-519-791-2982 or 1-226-345-1340.


Due to COVID-19 we are OPEN for Online and Phone sales only.  Our showroom will be closed as per Government regulations.

For any questions or sales inquiries please text/call 1-519-791-2982 or 1-226-345-1340.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Amfar Sales & Leasing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

