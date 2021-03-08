Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

242,220 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

1500

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

1500

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 6683693
  2. 6683693
  3. 6683693
  4. 6683693
  5. 6683693
  6. 6683693
  7. 6683693
  8. 6683693
  9. 6683693
  10. 6683693
  11. 6683693
  12. 6683693
  13. 6683693
  14. 6683693
  15. 6683693
  16. 6683693
  17. 6683693
  18. 6683693
  19. 6683693
  20. 6683693
  21. 6683693
Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

242,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6683693
  • Stock #: K9547
  • VIN: 3GNEC13T03G318085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K9547
  • Mileage 242,220 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
4X2
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 156,271 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Avala...
 163,423 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 180,827 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory