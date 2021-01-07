Menu
2003 Hummer H2

119,365 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2003 Hummer H2

2003 Hummer H2

LOCAL TRADE

2003 Hummer H2

LOCAL TRADE

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6448411
  • Stock #: K9508
  • VIN: 5GRGN23U93H142409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K9508
  • Mileage 119,365 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

