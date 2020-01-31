Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

  1. 4668876
  2. 4668876
  3. 4668876
  4. 4668876
  5. 4668876
  6. 4668876
  7. 4668876
  8. 4668876
  9. 4668876
  10. 4668876
  11. 4668876
  12. 4668876
  13. 4668876
  14. 4668876
  15. 4668876
  16. 4668876
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 275,481KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4668876
  • Stock #: F366
  • VIN: 1J4FA59S83P311352
Exterior Colour
Gold
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give is a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product! *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Block Heater
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

2013 Ford F-350 Supe...
 252,920 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 5500HD
 1,405,375 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500
 264,741 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2407

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3280

Send A Message