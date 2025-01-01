Menu
Cruise into the Canadian sunshine in this stunning 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK 4.3L convertible, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This elegant silver beauty boasts a powerful 4.3L V8 engine, promising a thrilling driving experience every time you hit the road. With its classic design and luxurious light grey leather interior, this CLK is sure to turn heads wherever you go. And with just 198,043km on the odometer, this German-engineered masterpiece is ready for many more miles of open-air adventures.

Imagine yourself effortlessly gliding down the highway in this iconic convertible. Feel the wind in your hair as you experience the responsive performance of the 4.3L engine, all while enveloped in the comfort and sophistication that only a Mercedes-Benz can provide. This CLK offers the perfect blend of style, performance, and luxury, making every drive a memorable occasion. Visit Fusion Auto Sales today and prepare to fall in love with driving all over again!

Here are five standout features to get you excited:

Unleash the Roar: The potent 4.3L V8 engine delivers exhilarating power.
Top-Down Freedom: Experience the open road with its sleek convertible design.
Luxurious Comfort: Sink into the supple light grey leather interior.
Timeless Elegance: Turn heads with its classic silver exterior.
Rear-Wheel Drive Thrills: Enjoy a connected and engaging driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won't purchase a vehicle to "fill a hole". We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they're getting great value. 

If we don't have what you're looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our" locate club". People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. 

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK

198,043 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK

4.3L

2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK

4.3L

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,043KM
Good Condition
VIN WDBLK70G23T131672

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Light Grey Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 198,043 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Soft Top

Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK