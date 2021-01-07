Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Dodge Ram 2500

460,885 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

Contact Seller
2004 Dodge Ram 2500

2004 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

460,885KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6537708
  • Stock #: F546
  • VIN: 3D7KA28C34G170876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 460,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales is excited to offer this clean, 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 Diesel  SLT .

 

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!

** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!

**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 24,110 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 CRUISER RV 2860...
 0 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2021 CRUISER RV 2800...
 0 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2407

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3280
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory