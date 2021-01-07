Menu
2004 Ford F-350

217,554 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

217,554KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6574624
  • Stock #: 72083
  • VIN: 1FTSW31P84EA61111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Power Outlet
Turbocharged

