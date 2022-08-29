$26,990+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford F-550
XL DRW Reg Cab & Chassis w/Dump 201" WB/120" CA
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9192502
- Stock #: 72737
- VIN: 1FDAF56P34EC32830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 84,026 KM
Vehicle Description
POWERSTROKE 6.0L Turbo Diesel 32-Valve DI V8 Engine
SUPER-LOW KILOMETERS! RUNS GREAT!
Regular Cab & Chassis w/Dump 201"WB/120"CA
Inside Bed Dimensions - 14ft Long X 7ft Wide.
325 HP @ 3300 rpm.
550 ft-lb of Torque @ 2000 rpm.
16,000 lbs. Conventional Towing Capacity.
10,500 lbs. Payload
17,950 lbs. GVWR
151 L Fuel Tank
Air Conditioning
Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Vehicle Features
