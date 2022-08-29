Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Ford F-550

84,026 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2004 Ford F-550

2004 Ford F-550

XL DRW Reg Cab & Chassis w/Dump 201" WB/120" CA

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Ford F-550

XL DRW Reg Cab & Chassis w/Dump 201" WB/120" CA

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

84,026KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9192502
  • Stock #: 72737
  • VIN: 1FDAF56P34EC32830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 84,026 KM

Vehicle Description

POWERSTROKE 6.0L Turbo Diesel 32-Valve DI V8 Engine

SUPER-LOW KILOMETERS! RUNS GREAT!

Regular Cab & Chassis w/Dump 201"WB/120"CA

Inside Bed Dimensions - 14ft Long X 7ft Wide.

325 HP @ 3300 rpm.

550 ft-lb of Torque @ 2000 rpm.

16,000 lbs. Conventional Towing Capacity. 

10,500 lbs. Payload

17,950 lbs. GVWR

151 L Fuel Tank

Air Conditioning

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Outlet
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

2004 Ford F-550 XL D...
 84,026 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 3500...
 33,584 KM
$93,990 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac Escala...
 124,511 KM
$69,990 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory