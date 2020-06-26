Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,298

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

Contact Seller
2005 Shamrock 23RS

2005 Shamrock 23RS

*25RS actual model*

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Shamrock 23RS

*25RS actual model*

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Contact Seller

$9,298

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5266136
  • VIN: 4X4TFLA255P085800
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Travel Trailer
Fuel Type
Propane

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha is excited to offer this 2005 Flagstaff Shamrock 25RS! Bunk & rear sleeper, this is a great unit for a great price. Still in good condition, and a clean trade-in. Front bunks, living room slide, 2 doors, winegard satellite prep. Dry weight = 4,264lbs  GWVR = 5994lbs  Cargo Cap = 1,432lbs 

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give is a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

*prices subject to change, taxing and licensing and admin fee 

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!
** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!
**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

2011 Fleetwood Jambo...
 28,541 KM
$80,298 + tax & lic
2018 GEM E825 *e4 co...
 0 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Savana 3500...
 155,285 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2407

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3280
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory