2006 Dodge Charger

44,378 KM

Details Description Features

$49,500

+ tax & licensing
$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2006 Dodge Charger

2006 Dodge Charger

R/T

2006 Dodge Charger

R/T

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

44,378KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6954062
  VIN: 2b3ka53h16h161502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you Fast? Are you Furious? Are you Furiously Fast? 

Have you ever dreamed you were Vin Diesel? or maybe VIN Regular-Unleaded?

Fastlane Custom Paint - Diamond Coat Black and Hemi Pearl Orange

Custom Full length hand-painted Flame Stripes

Full Ride technologies suspension all four independantley operated by EZ strut

Full Air Intake System including 2 Viar Comperessors

Custom Air Tank woth master shut off

Lambo Door kit

Push Button Electronic Doors

24" Dub Wheels

Cross Drilled / Slotted Rotors - Zinc Plated

Carbon Fiber SRT Hood 

SRT FRont Bumper (OEM)

Custom Front Grills

Custom Katskin Leather Interior

Custom Tint Taillights

Dyanetic Headers

SRT Cat-Back Exhaust with high flow Custom Cold Air  intake

Custom Pioneer Dolby Double Din Screen Stero with Hertz Speakers, Sub Woofer and AMP

Xotic Designs Custom Center Console 

Chip Foose Signed Trophy 

Featured Centerfold in Street Thunder Magazine

Stored in a heated Garage Covered has never seen rain or snow

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

