2006 Dodge Charger

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Are you Fast? Are you Furious? Are you Furiously Fast?
Have you ever dreamed you were Vin Diesel? or maybe VIN Regular-Unleaded?
Fastlane Custom Paint - Diamond Coat Black and Hemi Pearl Orange
Custom Full length hand-painted Flame Stripes
Full Ride technologies suspension all four independantley operated by EZ strut
Full Air Intake System including 2 Viar Comperessors
Custom Air Tank woth master shut off
Lambo Door kit
Push Button Electronic Doors
24" Dub Wheels
Cross Drilled / Slotted Rotors - Zinc Plated
Carbon Fiber SRT Hood
SRT FRont Bumper (OEM)
Custom Front Grills
Custom Katskin Leather Interior
Custom Tint Taillights
Dyanetic Headers
SRT Cat-Back Exhaust with high flow Custom Cold Air intake
Custom Pioneer Dolby Double Din Screen Stero with Hertz Speakers, Sub Woofer and AMP
Xotic Designs Custom Center Console
Chip Foose Signed Trophy
Featured Centerfold in Street Thunder Magazine
Stored in a heated Garage Covered has never seen rain or snow
