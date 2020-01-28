Menu
2006 Kawasaki Brute Force

650

2006 Kawasaki Brute Force

650

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,610KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4532952
  • Stock #: USE395
  • VIN: JKAVFEO1X6B514966
FORREST GREEN
Off-road

Tilbury Auto Sales is excited to offer this 2006 Kawasaki Brute Force 650 with electric stat with recoil backup, 4x4, single overhead cam, Keihin carburetor, CVT Transmission, dual front disk breaks, front and rear racks.

