2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 235,605KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4586703
  • Stock #: F357
  • VIN: 2GCEK19J171610036
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give is a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product! *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Block Heater
  • Console
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

