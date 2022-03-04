$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT500
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
28,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8650195
- Stock #: R02950A
- VIN: 1ZVHT89S075209049
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
