2007 Yamaha YZ250

0 KM

Details Description

$500

+ tax & licensing
$500

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6126861
  • Stock #: N/A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Body Style Enduro / Motocross
  • Stock # N/A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

as is. final sale. unfit to drive. frame only (no motor) 

