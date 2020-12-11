Menu
2008 BMW X5

247,650 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2008 BMW X5

2008 BMW X5

4.8i

2008 BMW X5

4.8i

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

247,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6361685
  • Stock #: F530
  • VIN: 5UXFE83538LZ99143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour COGNIAC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 247,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2008 BMW X5 4.8i M SPORT! 7 PASS, COGNIAC LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FULLY LOADED, BACKUP CAM, AND MORE!

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!

** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!

**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

