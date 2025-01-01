Menu
JUST IN, LOCAL TRADE

Cruise the streets in style with this head-turning 2008 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This iconic black pickup truck is more than just a vehicle; its a statement. With its rugged good looks and unmistakable Harley-Davidson badging, youll command attention wherever you go. This beauty has only 106,256km on the odometer, ready to provide you with years of dependable performance.

Step inside the cabin and experience the comfort of premium black leather seating. The 5.4L V8 engine under the hood provides plenty of power for work or play. Equipped with all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission, this F-150 is ready to tackle any road condition with ease. Dont miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history!

Here are a few of the features that make this F-150 Harley-Davidson a standout:

Bold Harley-Davidson Styling: Turn heads with the instantly recognizable Harley-Davidson design elements, inside and out.
Powerful 5.4L V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and the satisfying rumble of a powerful engine.
Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium leather, offering a refined driving experience.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the dependable all-wheel drive system.
Four-Door Cab: Enjoy the convenience and practicality of a four-door cab, perfect for passengers and cargo.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won't purchase a vehicle to "fill a hole". We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they're getting great value. 

If we don't have what you're looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our" locate club". People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. 

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Used
106,256KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,256 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN, LOCAL TRADE

Cruise the streets in style with this head-turning 2008 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This iconic black pickup truck is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement. With its rugged good looks and unmistakable Harley-Davidson badging, you'll command attention wherever you go. This beauty has only 106,256km on the odometer, ready to provide you with years of dependable performance.

Step inside the cabin and experience the comfort of premium black leather seating. The 5.4L V8 engine under the hood provides plenty of power for work or play. Equipped with all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission, this F-150 is ready to tackle any road condition with ease. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history!

Here are a few of the features that make this F-150 Harley-Davidson a standout:

  • Bold Harley-Davidson Styling: Turn heads with the instantly recognizable Harley-Davidson design elements, inside and out.
  • Powerful 5.4L V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and the satisfying rumble of a powerful engine.
  • Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium leather, offering a refined driving experience.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the dependable all-wheel drive system.
  • Four-Door Cab: Enjoy the convenience and practicality of a four-door cab, perfect for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

