Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Challenger

109,567 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Challenger

2009 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 8977120
  2. 8977120
  3. 8977120
  4. 8977120
  5. 8977120
  6. 8977120
  7. 8977120
  8. 8977120
  9. 8977120
  10. 8977120
  11. 8977120
  12. 8977120
  13. 8977120
  14. 8977120
  15. 8977120
  16. 8977120
  17. 8977120
  18. 8977120
Contact Seller

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8977120
  • Stock #: K10259-1
  • VIN: 2B3LJ54T69H535632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 109,567 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2015 GMC Terrain SLE...
 125,812 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Renegade N...
 194,826 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano SL
 46,707 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory