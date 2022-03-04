Menu
2009 Pontiac Torrent

180,327 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2009 Pontiac Torrent

2009 Pontiac Torrent

LOCAL TRADE

2009 Pontiac Torrent

LOCAL TRADE

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,327KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8470695
  • Stock #: K10088
  • VIN: 2CKDL33F496206476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,327 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Entry
Rear Defost
5 Speed Automatic

