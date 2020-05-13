Menu
$15,298

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

$15,298

+ taxes & licensing

  • 285,456KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5011029
  • Stock #: F411
  • VIN: 2G1FK1EJ9A9162155
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is excited to offer this 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give is a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

*prices subject to change, taxing and licensing and admin fee of $299

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!
** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!
**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

