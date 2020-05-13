2010 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain High Output

Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.