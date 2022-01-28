$8,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
Location
Lakeshore Auto
26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
5196822634
267,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8170969
- Stock #: K10020
- VIN: 1GCDSCDE0A8125389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 267,817 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4X2
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0