2010 Chevrolet Colorado

267,817 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

267,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8170969
  Stock #: K10020
  VIN: 1GCDSCDE0A8125389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K10020
  • Mileage 267,817 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4X2
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

