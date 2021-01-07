Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

67,854 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 6559182
  2. 6559182
  3. 6559182
  4. 6559182
  5. 6559182
Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

67,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6559182
  • Stock #: K9541
  • VIN: 2CNALBEW2A6285647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,854 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 90,027 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 96,410 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 183,899 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory