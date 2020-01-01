Menu
2010 Ford F-350

315,394 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2010 Ford F-350

2010 Ford F-350

Cabelas

2010 Ford F-350

Cabelas

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

315,394KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6213162
  • Stock #: F520
  • VIN: 1FTWW3BR6AEB22453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 315,394 KM

Vehicle Description

TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS EXCLUSIVE & LIMITED EDITION 2010 FORD F-350 CABELA'S SUPERDUTY PICKUP TRUCK!

 

SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/SYNC controls, dual electronic temperature control, reverse vehicle aid sensor, pwr sliding rear window, memory features on pwr trailer tow mirrors, pwr driver seat & pwr adjustable pedals, message center & trip computer w/distance-to-empty, average fuel economy, autolamp configuration & status, system check & language selection, AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD/MP3 changer, clock, (4) speakers, unique heated leather captains chairs w/Cabelas logo & driver memory (N/A w/63T Engine Idle Shutdown)

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

