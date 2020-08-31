Menu
2011 Buick Enclave

119,736 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2011 Buick Enclave

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL1

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL1

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,736KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5826174
  Stock #: K9350
  VIN: 5GAKRBED3BJ329229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,736 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

