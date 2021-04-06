Menu
2011 Chevrolet Colorado

270,098 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

LT w/2LT

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

LT w/2LT

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

270,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6892683
  • Stock #: K9607
  • VIN: 1GCHSDFE8B8111164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K9607
  • Mileage 270,098 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4X2
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

