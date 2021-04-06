2011 Chevrolet Colorado

$8,999 + taxes & licensing 2 7 0 , 0 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6892683

6892683 Stock #: K9607

K9607 VIN: 1GCHSDFE8B8111164

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K9607

Mileage 270,098 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Additional Features 4X2 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.