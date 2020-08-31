Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

97,691 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 5826170
  2. 5826170
  3. 5826170
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5826170
  • Stock #: K9334
  • VIN: 1G1PG5S95B7148957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,691 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 169,480 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 39,034 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 12,601 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory