2011 Chevrolet Cruze

155,022 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA CRUISE CONTROL

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8470698
  • Stock #: K10091
  • VIN: 1G1PF5S93B7112896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,022 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

