2011 Dodge Journey

121,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

121,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10193865
  • Stock #: R03199AA
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FG2BT548539

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

