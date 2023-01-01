$13,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey
R/T
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
121,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10193865
- Stock #: R03199AA
- VIN: 3D4PH6FG2BT548539
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 121,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0