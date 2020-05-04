Menu
2011 Ford F-150

XLT

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,920KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4988931
  • Stock #: K9137
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM7BFB65310
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4X2
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

