2011 RAM 1500

226,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

SPORT

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5749401
  • Stock #: F479
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT6BS670048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # F479
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport!

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

*prices subject to change, taxing and licensing and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!
** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!
**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

