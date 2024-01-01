Menu
Account
Sign In
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

116,609 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Watch This Vehicle
11912258

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,609KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1FT1EW8C9115002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # MW00227
  • Mileage 116,609 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Unlimited Sahara for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Unlimited Sahara 79,543 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Compass Sport/North high altitude for sale in Tilbury, ON
2016 Jeep Compass Sport/North high altitude 141,020 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Tilbury, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 113,413 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lakeshore Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Camaro