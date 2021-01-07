Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

114,033 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Malibu

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 6448417
  2. 6448417
  3. 6448417
  4. 6448417
  5. 6448417
  6. 6448417
  7. 6448417
  8. 6448417
  9. 6448417
  10. 6448417
  11. 6448417
  12. 6448417
  13. 6448417
  14. 6448417
Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

114,033KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6448417
  • Stock #: K9511
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5EU4CF135700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,033 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 61,512 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 32,339 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST Hemi
 92,325 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory