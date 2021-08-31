2012 Chevrolet Suburban

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 1 2 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7869711

7869711 Stock #: 10241

10241 VIN: 1GNSCJE02CR173086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 123,123 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Quads / Captains Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.