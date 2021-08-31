Menu
2012 Chevrolet Suburban

123,123 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

LT w/1SC RWD

LT w/1SC RWD

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

123,123KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7869711
  • Stock #: 10241
  • VIN: 1GNSCJE02CR173086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 123,123 KM

Vehicle Description

An amazing one owner vehicle !

muwst be seen and driven to appreciatte

 

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Adjustable Pedals
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

