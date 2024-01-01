$7,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
SXT & Crew ****** THIS UNIT IS SOLD AS IS ******
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
140,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG2CT292948
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 140,582 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
