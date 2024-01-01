Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

140,582 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey

SXT & Crew ****** THIS UNIT IS SOLD AS IS ******

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT & Crew ****** THIS UNIT IS SOLD AS IS ******

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

140,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG2CT292948

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

2012 Dodge Journey