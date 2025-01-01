Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Cruise into the sunset in style with this sleek, black 2012 Ford Mustang V6 Premium, now available at Fusion Auto Sales. This iconic coupe is ready to turn heads with its bold lines and unmistakable Mustang silhouette. The black exterior is perfectly complemented by a luxurious black leather interior, creating a driving experience thats as comfortable as it is exhilarating. With only 43,393 km on the odometer, this Mustang is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads.</p><p>Beneath the hood, a responsive 3.7L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers a thrilling performance. Feel the power as you accelerate, and enjoy the smooth, confident handling of rear-wheel drive. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the 2012 Mustang V6 Premium offers a driving experience thats both engaging and refined. This Mustang is a true testament to the enduring appeal of American muscle, and a must-see for any enthusiast.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Mustang a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Unleash the Power:</strong> A spirited 3.7L V6 engine provides a thrilling driving experience with plenty of power on tap.</li><li><strong>Premium Comfort:</strong> Sink into the supple black leather interior and enjoy a luxurious and inviting cabin.</li><li><strong>Iconic Style:</strong> The Mustangs timeless design is a statement of American muscle car heritage.</li><li><strong>Commanding Presence:</strong> A sleek black exterior ensures youll make a lasting impression wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> With just 43,393km, this Mustang offers years of fun and excitement.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2012 Ford Mustang

43,393 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12622560

2012 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,393KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8EMXC5219289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 43,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise into the sunset in style with this sleek, black 2012 Ford Mustang V6 Premium, now available at Fusion Auto Sales. This iconic coupe is ready to turn heads with its bold lines and unmistakable Mustang silhouette. The black exterior is perfectly complemented by a luxurious black leather interior, creating a driving experience that's as comfortable as it is exhilarating. With only 43,393 km on the odometer, this Mustang is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads.

Beneath the hood, a responsive 3.7L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers a thrilling performance. Feel the power as you accelerate, and enjoy the smooth, confident handling of rear-wheel drive. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the 2012 Mustang V6 Premium offers a driving experience that's both engaging and refined. This Mustang is a true testament to the enduring appeal of American muscle, and a must-see for any enthusiast.

Here are five features that make this Mustang a standout:

  • Unleash the Power: A spirited 3.7L V6 engine provides a thrilling driving experience with plenty of power on tap.
  • Premium Comfort: Sink into the supple black leather interior and enjoy a luxurious and inviting cabin.
  • Iconic Style: The Mustang's timeless design is a statement of American muscle car heritage.
  • Commanding Presence: A sleek black exterior ensures you'll make a lasting impression wherever you go.
  • Low Mileage: With just 43,393km, this Mustang offers years of fun and excitement.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fusion Auto Sales

Used 2012 Ford Mustang V6 Premium for sale in Tilbury, ON
2012 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 43,393 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Lincoln MKX for sale in Tilbury, ON
2014 Lincoln MKX 149,554 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Berkshire STS Series 23 RFC STS 2 for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Berkshire STS Series 23 RFC STS 2 150 KM $63,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fusion Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2229

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2012 Ford Mustang