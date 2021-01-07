Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

206,125 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

XL

XL

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

206,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6537738
  • Stock #: F552
  • VIN: WDABF3CC0C9526467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 206,125 KM

Vehicle Description

TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV IS EXCITED TO OFFER THIS 2012 MERCADES SPRINTER XL! BOX BED. 

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!

** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!

**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-800-387-3280
