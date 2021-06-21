Menu
2012 Yamaha Super Tenere

0 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2012 Yamaha Super Tenere

2012 Yamaha Super Tenere

2012 Yamaha Super Tenere

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Stock #: USE522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Dual Sport
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV YAMAHA IS PROUD TO BE OFFERING THIS 2012 YAMAHA SUPER TENERE! INCLUDES SIDE AND BACK BAG/BOXES. CHASSIS BAR, GRATE ON FRONT HEADLIGHTS AND MORE. 

 

 

MODEL 2012 Yamaha Super Ténéré

Engine Type Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve, parallel-twin

Displacement 1199 cc

Power (claimed) 81 kW (108 hp) at 7250 rpm

Torque (claimed) 114 N-m (84 ft-lb) at 6000 rpm

Bore and Stroke 98 x 79.5 mm

Compression Ratio 11:1

Fuel Delivery Fuel injected (one 46 mm Mikuni throttle body)

Transmission 6-speed

Final Drive Type Shaft

Front Suspension 43 mm inverted fork with adjustable compression, rebound and preload

Rear Suspension Single linked shock with adjustable rebound damping and preload

Wheel Travel Front: 190 mm (7.5 in.)Rear: 190 mm (7.5 in.)

Brakes Front: Two 310 mm floating discs with monoblock four-piston calipersRear: One 282 mm disc with one-piston caliper

Wheelbase 1,540 mm (60.6 in.)

Rake and Trail 28 degrees/126 mm

Tires 110/80-19 front; 150/70-17 rear

Weight (wet) 261 kg (574.2 lb.)

Seat Height Low: 845 mm (33.3 in.) High: 870 mm (34.3 in.)

Fuel Capacity 23 L

Fuel Economy (observed) 6.1 L/100 km (46.3 mpg)

Fuel Range (estimated) 377 km

 

 

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

