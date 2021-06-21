+ taxes & licensing
20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2407
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV YAMAHA IS PROUD TO BE OFFERING THIS 2012 YAMAHA SUPER TENERE! INCLUDES SIDE AND BACK BAG/BOXES. CHASSIS BAR, GRATE ON FRONT HEADLIGHTS AND MORE.
MODEL 2012 Yamaha Super Ténéré
Engine Type Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve, parallel-twin
Displacement 1199 cc
Power (claimed) 81 kW (108 hp) at 7250 rpm
Torque (claimed) 114 N-m (84 ft-lb) at 6000 rpm
Bore and Stroke 98 x 79.5 mm
Compression Ratio 11:1
Fuel Delivery Fuel injected (one 46 mm Mikuni throttle body)
Transmission 6-speed
Final Drive Type Shaft
Front Suspension 43 mm inverted fork with adjustable compression, rebound and preload
Rear Suspension Single linked shock with adjustable rebound damping and preload
Wheel Travel Front: 190 mm (7.5 in.)Rear: 190 mm (7.5 in.)
Brakes Front: Two 310 mm floating discs with monoblock four-piston calipersRear: One 282 mm disc with one-piston caliper
Wheelbase 1,540 mm (60.6 in.)
Rake and Trail 28 degrees/126 mm
Tires 110/80-19 front; 150/70-17 rear
Weight (wet) 261 kg (574.2 lb.)
Seat Height Low: 845 mm (33.3 in.) High: 870 mm (34.3 in.)
Fuel Capacity 23 L
Fuel Economy (observed) 6.1 L/100 km (46.3 mpg)
Fuel Range (estimated) 377 km
