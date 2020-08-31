Menu
2013 Buick LaCrosse

93,800 KM

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Luxury

Luxury

93,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5826168
  Stock #: K9338
  VIN: 1G4G55GR1DF146312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # K9338
  • Mileage 93,800 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
ON-STAR
Automatic
Rear Defost

