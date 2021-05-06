2013 Chevrolet Sonic

+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
AM-SAFE grade cars have been professionally cleaned and saftied to standards with minimal cosmetic reconditionig to allow for value pricinng that fits for a great safe daily driver or second (or third) vehicle in houselhold ! look for the green stickers !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0