2013 Chevrolet Sonic

112,012 KM

$6,745

+ tax & licensing
$6,745

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

LT

LT

Location

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,745

+ taxes & licensing

112,012KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 7128526
  • Stock #: 72237
  • VIN: 1G1JC6EH1D4213298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 72237
  • Mileage 112,012 KM

Vehicle Description

AM-SAFE grade cars have been professionally cleaned and saftied to standards with minimal cosmetic reconditionig to allow for value pricinng that fits for a great safe daily driver or second (or third) vehicle in houselhold ! look for the green stickers !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

