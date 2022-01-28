Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Dart

286,720 KM

Details Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Dart

2013 Dodge Dart

Limited/GT **AS IS - MUST GO**

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Dart

Limited/GT **AS IS - MUST GO**

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 8193465
  2. 8193465
  3. 8193465
  4. 8193465
  5. 8193465
  6. 8193465
  7. 8193465
  8. 8193465
  9. 8193465
  10. 8193465
  11. 8193465
  12. 8193465
  13. 8193465
  14. 8193465
  15. 8193465
  16. 8193465
  17. 8193465
  18. 8193465
  19. 8193465
Contact Seller

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

286,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8193465
  • Stock #: K10025
  • VIN: 1C3CDFCB6DD326938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 286,720 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2019 Chevrolet Camar...
 16,339 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT HE...
 67,466 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Color...
 267,817 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory