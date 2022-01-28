2013 Dodge Dart Limited/GT **AS IS - MUST GO**

$3,000 + taxes & licensing
286,720 KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 8193465

8193465 Stock #: K10025

K10025 VIN: 1C3CDFCB6DD326938

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 286,720 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

