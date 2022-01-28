$3,000+ tax & licensing
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeshore Auto
5196822634
2013 Dodge Dart
2013 Dodge Dart
Limited/GT **AS IS - MUST GO**
Location
Lakeshore Auto
26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
5196822634
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
286,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8193465
- Stock #: K10025
- VIN: 1C3CDFCB6DD326938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 286,720 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lakeshore Auto
26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0