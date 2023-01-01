Menu
2013 Ford Edge

166,460 KM

Details Features

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL, AWD, Local Trade, Priced to Sell!

2013 Ford Edge

SEL, AWD, Local Trade, Priced to Sell!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  17. 10068864
166,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10068864
  • Stock #: 29528C
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC4DBA11465

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,460 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

