2013 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 6 , 4 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10068864

10068864 Stock #: 29528C

29528C VIN: 2FMDK4JC4DBA11465

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 166,460 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.