Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2013 Ford Edge
2013 Ford Edge
SEL, AWD, Local Trade, Priced to Sell!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
166,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10068864
- Stock #: 29528C
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC4DBA11465
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,460 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0