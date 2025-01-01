$15,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
Used
158,054KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF3DFA81607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # LFFF00649A
- Mileage 158,054 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
2013 Ford F-150