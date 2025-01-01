Menu
2013 Ford F-150

158,054 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

XLT

12415620

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,054KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF3DFA81607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # LFFF00649A
  • Mileage 158,054 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
2013 Ford F-150