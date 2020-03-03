Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Elantra

L

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

L

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Contact Seller

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,281KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4717773
  • Stock #: F369
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8DH348410
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha is proud to offer this 2013 Hyundai Elantra!

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give is a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

2012 Roadtrek Popula...
 194,279 KM
$60,000 + tax & lic
2003 Jeep Wrangler S...
 275,481 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-350 Supe...
 252,920 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2407

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3280

Send A Message