2014 BMW 6 Series

103,665 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2014 BMW 6 Series

2014 BMW 6 Series

640 Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

2014 BMW 6 Series

640 Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,665KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8761721
  • Stock #: 28706A
  • VIN: WBA6B8C56ED452414

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,665 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

