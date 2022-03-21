$27,995+ tax & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2014 BMW 6 Series
640 Gran Coupe 640i xDrive
Location
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
103,665KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8761721
- Stock #: 28706A
- VIN: WBA6B8C56ED452414
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,665 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0