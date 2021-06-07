Menu
2014 Buick Enclave

88,482 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
Premium

Location

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

88,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7225259
  Stock #: K9700
  VIN: 5GAKRCKD4EJ117843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,482 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

