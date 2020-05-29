Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 5167577
  2. 5167577
  3. 5167577
  4. 5167577
  5. 5167577
  6. 5167577
  7. 5167577
  8. 5167577
  9. 5167577
  10. 5167577
  11. 5167577
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5167577
  • Stock #: 71485
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB8E7269091
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
TAN/GREY
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Amfar Sales & Leasing

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 111,748 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 90,035 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 2-Series M2...
 19,427 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Amfar Sales & Leasing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory