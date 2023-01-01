2014 Chevrolet Equinox

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 2 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10470045

10470045 Stock #: K10807

K10807 VIN: 2GNALBEK1E6303828

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 144,297 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.