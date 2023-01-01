Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

144,297 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT LT

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT LT

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

144,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10470045
  • Stock #: K10807
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK1E6303828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,297 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

