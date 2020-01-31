Menu
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Sale Price

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,122KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630878
  • Stock #: 71366
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG1ER402183
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag

Amfar Sales & Leasing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

