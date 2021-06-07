2014 Evergreen RV Tesla

+ taxes & licensing
519-682-2407
20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Tilbury Auto Sales & RV is proud to be offering this beautiful 2014 Tesla by Evergreen RV 3950 Toy Hauler 5th Wheel!
Does not come with rear beds or generator. Has outdoor fridge. 3 axels. Toy box length = 12 ft. GWVR = 21,000lbs. Premium sound system. Touchscreen remote fireplace.
2014 EverGreen Tesla T3950 Specifications (may not be exact, see dealer for details)
hide Wheels & Tires:
Wheels Composition Aluminum
Number Of Axles 2
Tires Standard
hide Brakes:
Front Brake Type Not Applicable
Rear Brake Type Electric Drum
hide Technical Specifications:
Length (ft/m) 43.5 / 13.3
Width (in/mm) 102 / 2590.8
Height (in/mm) 157 / 3987.8
Length (ft/ft) 43
Length (ft/in) 6
Dry Weight (lbs/kg) 14700 / 6667.9
Payload Capacity (lbs/kgs) 3500 / 1587.6
GVWR (lbs/kgs) 21000 / 9525.6
Hitch Weight (lbs/kgs) 3300 / 1496.9
Capacities Standard
Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks 1
Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal/l) 174 / 658.7
Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks 1
Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal/l) 40 / 151.4
Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks 1
Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal/l) 80 / 302.8
Propane Tank (s) Standard
Number Of Propane Tanks 2
Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal/lbs) 14.2 / 60
hide Exterior:
Body Material Aluminum
Sidewall Construction Fiberglass
Number of Doors 2
Sliding Glass Door No
Number of Slideouts 3
Power Retractable Slideout Yes
Power Retractable Awning Yes
Screened Room No
Leveling Jack Type Front Power / Rear Power
Sky Light Standard
Roof Vents Standard
Exterior Shower Standard
Pass-Thru Storage Standard
hide Instrumentation:
Fresh Water Holding Tank Gauge Standard
Gray Water Holding Tank Gauge Standard
Black Water Holding Tank Gauge Standard
Trailer Level Gauge Standard
Propane Tank Gauge Standard
hide Identification:
Generic Type (Primary) Toy Hauler
Manufacturer Country USA
Introduction Year 2014
Regional Availability All Regions
Display Name Tesla T3950
hide Heater & Cooler:
Air Conditioning Type Automatic
Heater Standard
Water Heater Tank Standard
hide Cargo:
Cargo Area Flooring Type Vinyl
Cargo Area Rear Door Style Ramp Door
Interior Cargo Area Access Door Standard
Cargo Area Tool Chest / Storage Area Standard
Cargo Area Tiedown / Tracks Standard
Cargo Area Auxiliary Gas Tank Capacity (gal/lbs) 40 / 151.4
hide Other:
Smoke Detector Standard
Carbon Monoxide Detector Standard
Propane Alarm Standard
Emergency Exit (s) Standard
hide Electrical:
Battery Power Converter Yes
Air Conditioning Prewiring Yes
Cable Prewiring Yes
Phone Prewiring No
Heat Prewiring Yes
TV Antenna Prewiring Yes
Satellite Prewiring Yes
Washer / Dryer Prewiring No
Exterior Plugs Standard
Ground Fault Plugs Standard
hide Lights:
Exterior Flood Lights Standard
hide Warranty:
Structure Warranty (Months) 36
Roof Warranty (Years) 12
Basic Warranty (Months) 12
hide Paint & Finish:
Metallic No
Wallpaper Yes
Interior Wood Finish Yes
Curtains / Shades Standard
hide Audio & Communication:
Satellite No
Number Of Radios 1
Speaker Location (s) Interior / Exterior
Surround Sound No
Number Of Discs 0
Retractable Roof Antenna Standard
hide Interior:
Kitchen / Living Area Flooring Type Carpet / Vinyl
Kitchen Table Configuration Pedestal Table
Kitchen Location Center
Living Area Location Center
Number Of Oven Burners 3
Overhead Fan Yes
Layout Oven / Stove
Microwave Oven Standard
Refrigerator Size Mid-Size
Refrigerator Power Mode Electric / Propane
Number Of Sofas 3
Sofa Material Vinyl
Fireplace Standard
Max Sleeping Count 8
Number Of Bunk Beds 0
Number Of Double Beds 0
Number Of Full Size Beds 0
Number Of Queen Size Beds 2
Number Of King Size Beds 0
Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds 2
Master Bedroom Flooring Type Vinyl
Master Bedroom Door Style Conventional Door
Full Size Master Bedroom Closet Yes
Master Bedroom Shades / Curtains Yes
Master Bedroom Location Front
Bunkhouse Yes
Bed Spreads Standard
Number Of Bathrooms 2
Bathroom Flooring Type Vinyl
Bathroom Location Center
Toilet Type Plastic
Door Type Plastic / Glass
Bathtub Standard
Bathroom Sink Standard
Bathroom Medicine Cabinet Standard
Bathroom Mirror Standard
Bathroom Vent / Fan System Standard
Sink / Faucet Standard
Power Vent Fan Standard
Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years.
TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN
*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra
20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0