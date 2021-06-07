Menu
2014 Evergreen RV Tesla

0 KM

Details Description

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2014 Evergreen RV Tesla

2014 Evergreen RV Tesla

3950

2014 Evergreen RV Tesla

3950

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7236212
  • Stock #: TRC3176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Toy Hauler
  • Stock # TRC3176
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales & RV is proud to be offering this beautiful 2014 Tesla by Evergreen RV 3950 Toy Hauler 5th Wheel! 

Does not come with rear beds or generator. Has outdoor fridge. 3 axels. Toy box length = 12 ft. GWVR = 21,000lbs. Premium sound system. Touchscreen remote fireplace.

2014 EverGreen Tesla T3950 Specifications (may not be exact, see dealer for details)

hide Wheels & Tires:  

Wheels Composition Aluminum

Number Of Axles 2

Tires Standard

hide Brakes:  

Front Brake Type Not Applicable

Rear Brake Type Electric Drum

hide Technical Specifications:  

Length (ft/m) 43.5 / 13.3

Width (in/mm) 102 / 2590.8

Height (in/mm) 157 / 3987.8

Length (ft/ft) 43

Length (ft/in) 6

Dry Weight (lbs/kg) 14700 / 6667.9

Payload Capacity (lbs/kgs) 3500 / 1587.6

GVWR (lbs/kgs) 21000 / 9525.6

Hitch Weight (lbs/kgs) 3300 / 1496.9

Capacities Standard

Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks 1

Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal/l) 174 / 658.7

Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks 1

Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal/l) 40 / 151.4

Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks 1

Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal/l) 80 / 302.8

Propane Tank (s) Standard

Number Of Propane Tanks 2

Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal/lbs) 14.2 / 60

hide Exterior:  

Body Material Aluminum

Sidewall Construction Fiberglass

Number of Doors 2

Sliding Glass Door No

Number of Slideouts 3

Power Retractable Slideout Yes

Power Retractable Awning Yes

Screened Room No

Leveling Jack Type Front Power / Rear Power

Sky Light Standard

Roof Vents Standard

Exterior Shower Standard

Pass-Thru Storage Standard

hide Instrumentation:  

Fresh Water Holding Tank Gauge Standard

Gray Water Holding Tank Gauge Standard

Black Water Holding Tank Gauge Standard

Trailer Level Gauge Standard

Propane Tank Gauge Standard

hide Identification:  

Generic Type (Primary) Toy Hauler

Manufacturer Country USA

Introduction Year 2014

Regional Availability All Regions

Display Name Tesla T3950

hide Heater & Cooler:  

Air Conditioning Type Automatic

Heater Standard

Water Heater Tank Standard

hide Cargo:  

Cargo Area Flooring Type Vinyl

Cargo Area Rear Door Style Ramp Door

Interior Cargo Area Access Door Standard

Cargo Area Tool Chest / Storage Area Standard

Cargo Area Tiedown / Tracks Standard

Cargo Area Auxiliary Gas Tank Capacity (gal/lbs) 40 / 151.4

hide Other:  

Smoke Detector Standard

Carbon Monoxide Detector Standard

Propane Alarm Standard

Emergency Exit (s) Standard

hide Electrical:  

Battery Power Converter Yes

Air Conditioning Prewiring Yes

Cable Prewiring Yes

Phone Prewiring No

Heat Prewiring Yes

TV Antenna Prewiring Yes

Satellite Prewiring Yes

Washer / Dryer Prewiring No

Exterior Plugs Standard

Ground Fault Plugs Standard

hide Lights:  

Exterior Flood Lights Standard

hide Warranty:  

Structure Warranty (Months) 36

Roof Warranty (Years) 12

Basic Warranty (Months) 12

hide Paint & Finish:  

Metallic No

Wallpaper Yes

Interior Wood Finish Yes

Curtains / Shades Standard

hide Audio & Communication:  

Satellite No

Number Of Radios 1

Speaker Location (s) Interior / Exterior

Surround Sound No

Number Of Discs 0

Retractable Roof Antenna Standard

hide Interior:  

Kitchen / Living Area Flooring Type Carpet / Vinyl

Kitchen Table Configuration Pedestal Table

Kitchen Location Center

Living Area Location Center

Number Of Oven Burners 3

Overhead Fan Yes

Layout Oven / Stove

Microwave Oven Standard

Refrigerator Size Mid-Size

Refrigerator Power Mode Electric / Propane

Number Of Sofas 3

Sofa Material Vinyl

Fireplace Standard

Max Sleeping Count 8

Number Of Bunk Beds 0

Number Of Double Beds 0

Number Of Full Size Beds 0

Number Of Queen Size Beds 2

Number Of King Size Beds 0

Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds 2

Master Bedroom Flooring Type Vinyl

Master Bedroom Door Style Conventional Door

Full Size Master Bedroom Closet Yes

Master Bedroom Shades / Curtains Yes

Master Bedroom Location Front

Bunkhouse Yes

Bed Spreads Standard

Number Of Bathrooms 2

Bathroom Flooring Type Vinyl

Bathroom Location Center

Toilet Type Plastic

Door Type Plastic / Glass

Bathtub Standard

Bathroom Sink Standard

Bathroom Medicine Cabinet Standard

Bathroom Mirror Standard

Bathroom Vent / Fan System Standard

Sink / Faucet Standard

Power Vent Fan Standard

 

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

